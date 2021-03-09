Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.62. 229,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $363.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

