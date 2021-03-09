Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 389,532 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 160.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 389,532 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.57% of Cree worth $66,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.00. 39,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

