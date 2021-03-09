Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 466,130 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 3.87% of TPI Composites worth $73,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,448 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

