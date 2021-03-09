Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 5,793 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $78,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.09. The company had a trading volume of 432,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,410. The company has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

