Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,998 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 309,158 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.77% of First Solar worth $80,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.41.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

