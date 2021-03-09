Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 399.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,214 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.13% of NetEase worth $82,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in NetEase by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 16.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

NTES stock traded down $3.09 on Monday, hitting $105.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,401. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

