Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 776,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.15% of Baxter International worth $62,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,485,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.59. 13,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,574. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

