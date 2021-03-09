Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,500 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.29% of First Republic Bank worth $74,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 44.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 189.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.44.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $8.55 on Monday, hitting $175.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,070. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

