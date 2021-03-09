Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 158,400 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JD.com were worth $60,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

JD.com stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 360,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.