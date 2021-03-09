Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 22,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.85% of Trex worth $82,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $90.65. 5,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,258. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

