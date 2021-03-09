Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 224,500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.79% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $82,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BFAM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,288. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.30, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

