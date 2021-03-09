Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 27,248 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,248 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $158,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.66. 199,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

