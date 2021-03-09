Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 41,390 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,390 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $80,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 108,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,069. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

