Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 550 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,100.74. 28,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,985.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,737.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

