Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 93,078 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 93,078 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.48% of Plug Power worth $76,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In related news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 658,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,464,203. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

