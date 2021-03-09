Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 5,400,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,742,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Specifically, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $2,916,872 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 270,337 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

