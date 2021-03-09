Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HASI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

