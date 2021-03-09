Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $55.82. 926,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 809,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,822,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,948,000 after buying an additional 324,122 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

