Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.00

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 80905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The company has a market cap of £74.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.39%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

