Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 145,765 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. 1,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,949. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $798.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

