Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Liberty Broadband comprises about 0.4% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.41. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,563. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

