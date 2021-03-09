HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002777 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.70 million and $14.06 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.29 or 0.00533265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00070166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00077741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00532136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00076581 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

