Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,890 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $27,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $60.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $61.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.