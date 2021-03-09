Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 159.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,330 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Alkermes worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,080,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after buying an additional 316,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after buying an additional 445,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.