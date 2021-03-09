Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 55,258 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $229.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average is $190.68. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

