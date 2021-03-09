Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 349,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 42,205 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.