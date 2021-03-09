Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $33.40 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Varian Medical Systems worth $33,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $175.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.