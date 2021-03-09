Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $36.78 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $36,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

NYSE MMC opened at $117.01 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

