Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $43.10 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Genmab A/S makes up about 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Genmab A/S worth $43,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.