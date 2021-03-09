Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $46.25 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $46,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $211.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

