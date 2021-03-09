Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $64.92 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $64,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,022. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

