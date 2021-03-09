Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Invests $10.50 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinterest by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,873,000 after acquiring an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after acquiring an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696,319 shares of company stock worth $124,634,809 in the last quarter.
NYSE:PINS opened at $68.14 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.
