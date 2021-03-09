Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Invests $22.26 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,192,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,259,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Vertiv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertiv by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vertiv by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 166,852 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

