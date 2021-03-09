Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of FLIR Systems worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.