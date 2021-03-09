Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,976,000 after acquiring an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,719,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,802,000 after purchasing an additional 60,815 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

