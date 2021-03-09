Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 15,686 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 0.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,433,000 after acquiring an additional 216,267 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $246.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average is $243.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

