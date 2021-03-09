Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

