Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,321 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $54.19 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.