Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of IQVIA worth $62,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $188.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 207.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

