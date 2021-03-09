Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $264.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

