Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 52,530 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,530 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $62,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

AEIS opened at $102.20 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.