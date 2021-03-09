Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.