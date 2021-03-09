Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,680 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $17,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 600.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

