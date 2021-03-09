Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $381.09 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $381.09 million and $55.14 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00057331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.60 or 0.00796692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00027388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,952,825,519 coins and its circulating supply is 9,275,810,519 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.