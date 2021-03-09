Harvest Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $248.31 or 0.00453025 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $125.24 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001185 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 527,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,372 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.