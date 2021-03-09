Hashgard (GARD) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $49,816.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00786864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

