Hathor (HTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $167.30 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00510442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00077720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00525539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076894 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.