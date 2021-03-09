Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $10.50 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $147.51 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $10.50 or 0.00019175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,772.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.68 or 0.03382483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.52 or 0.00371572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.31 or 0.00991926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.02 or 0.00410825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.00345385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00248856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022532 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,045,553 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

