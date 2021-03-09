Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.70

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.70 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 71217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.40 ($2.07).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

