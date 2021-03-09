HC Wainwright Increases Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $1.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.30 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.